GH Kobby’s brother speaks

The biological brother of Ghanaian TikTok star Hayford Boateng, popularly known as GH Kobby, has finally spoken out following the social media personality’s arrest in connection with the tragic shooting of his girlfriend, Philipa Yaa Baby.

In a phone interview with Owusu Bempah, GH Kobby’s brother gave his version of events, insisting that the fatal incident was not intentional.

According to him, his brother had no intention of harming Yaa Baby, but rather fired what was meant to be a warning shot that went wrong.



“He didn’t mean to shoot her. It was supposed to be warning shots in the air, but it went wrong,” the brother explained.

He further revealed that GH Kobby had consumed alcohol before the incident, which may have impaired his judgment and accuracy.

“My brother had taken in alcohol. That’s why he missed and ended up shooting Yaa Baby, who was just sitting there using her phone,” he added.

The incident occurred in Seker, a community in Yeji, the capital of the Pru East District in the Bono East Region, shortly after the couple had attended the funeral of the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.

Yaa Baby was rushed to St. Martin’s Hospital but tragically succumbed to her injuries.

GH Kobby, along with two others, Kojo Emmanuel and Michael Kabutey, has been detained by police as investigations continue.

The case has drawn national attention, with fans expressing shock over the incident and debates swirling online about gun safety, intoxication, and accountability.

