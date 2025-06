The father of GH Kobby, the young man who shot his girlfriend, Yaa Baby to death has spoken about the sad issue for the first time.

During a family gathering, the father emphatically stated that his son should not be spared from the weight of the law.

According to the father, though GH Kobby is his biological father but the law must take its due course.

He further stated that he doesn’t want to influence the process of getting GH Kobby court bail.