Black Stars player Daniel Kofi Kyereh appears to be the toast of all Ghanaian ladies.

This has been reflected in the several moves these ladies have been making towards him on social media.

The 26-year-old has received several approaches from women on social media who salivate over his unique physique and handsomeness.

Dream – Believe – Achieve

Fifa World Cup 2022 ?? pic.twitter.com/vexF8FNH0O — Daniel Kofi Kyereh (@kofi_kyereh17) November 22, 2022

In several social media posts, Daniel Kofi Kyereh has to deal with proposals from several Ghanaian women who are attracted to him simply because of his looks.

Many are even ready to make him their husbands if only he accepts.

AkosuaAmpofowah wrote: You are my dream can I achieve you

Agyeiwaa wrote: See correct man. I’ve fallen for you pls reply me

Check out his photos below…

Daniel Kofi Kyereh is one of the players Ghanaians would be looking forward to shining at the World Cup this season.

2022 WC: Meet the girlfriends, wives of Black Stars players in Qatar

The Black Stars of Ghana touched down in Qatar on Friday ahead of the 2022 World Cup tournament starting on Sunday, November 20.

The Ghanaian entourage showcased the country’s rich culture in its full glory as they disembarked the airplane clad in beautiful smocks.

Otoo Addo’s 26-man squad arrived in Qatar as part of the 32 countries competing in the 22nd edition of the global tournament.

In this article, we take a look at the personal lives of all the players with the spotlight on which of them is in romantic relationships – be it married, dating or single.

Read more…