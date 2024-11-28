GhPageNewsGH lady confesses to falsely accusing her father of impregnating her
News

GH lady confesses to falsely accusing her father of impregnating her

By Armani Brooklyn
GH lady confesses to falsely accusing her father of impregnating her
GH lady confesses to falsely accusing her father of impregnating her

A Ghanaian woman, Nadia, living in the U.S., has revealed how she falsely accused her father, a well-known politician, of impregnating her.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Nadia recounted that the fabricated claim was a desperate act to regain her father’s attention after tensions arose in their relationship.

Nadia, who became pregnant in high school, shared that the child’s father abandoned her due to family disapproval of their relationship.

Upon returning to Ghana, her father promised to assist her but later reduced her financial support (from GHS 1000 TO GHS 500) which angered her.

Seeking to force her father’s attention, Nadia sent out fabricated audio accusing him of incest, which went viral and tarnished his reputation.

Following the fallout, her family intervened, relocating her to Accra and suggesting psychiatric care.

Nadia later returned to the U.S., where she now works to support herself.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, November 28, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
62 %
1.6mph
40 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways