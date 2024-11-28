GH lady confesses to falsely accusing her father of impregnating her

A Ghanaian woman, Nadia, living in the U.S., has revealed how she falsely accused her father, a well-known politician, of impregnating her.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Nadia recounted that the fabricated claim was a desperate act to regain her father’s attention after tensions arose in their relationship.

Nadia, who became pregnant in high school, shared that the child’s father abandoned her due to family disapproval of their relationship.

Upon returning to Ghana, her father promised to assist her but later reduced her financial support (from GHS 1000 TO GHS 500) which angered her.

Seeking to force her father’s attention, Nadia sent out fabricated audio accusing him of incest, which went viral and tarnished his reputation.

Following the fallout, her family intervened, relocating her to Accra and suggesting psychiatric care.

Nadia later returned to the U.S., where she now works to support herself.