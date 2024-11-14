GH lady cries as guy in Nsawam prison scams her over GHS 30K

A woman from Kumasi, who worked as a housemaid in Dubai, has lost over GHS 30,000 to a prisoner at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, who posed as a marine engineer from the United States.

The prisoner, known as Sadat, allegedly approached the woman through Facebook by developing a relationship via phone and video calls.

According to the victim, Sadat introduced her to a woman who claimed to be his mother, and they discussed marriage plans.

Believing in their sincerity, she left her job in Dubai and returned to Ghana to proceed with a traditional wedding.

Sadat claimed to have shipped wedding items in a container that needed to be cleared from the port.

She paid GHS 30,000 to cover the costs but later learned it was a scam when the container never arrived. Upon discovering the deception, she reportedly collapsed from the shock.

In addition, Sadat attempted to blackmail her with explicit videos she had sent which further intensified the emotional trauma.

This revelation was made public during an interview with Crime Check Foundation.