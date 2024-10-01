type here...
GhPageNewsGH lady cries as her boyfriend dumps her after arriving in Canada
News

GH lady cries as her boyfriend dumps her after arriving in Canada

By Armani Brooklyn
GH Lady

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to express her sorrow after suffering a setback in her love life.

This comes after her boyfriend informed her that he no longer wants to be in a relationship.

A video that went viral and was sighted on TikTok showed the lady looking visibly frustrated when she realized that she was now single.

GH Lady

In the caption, she stated that her boyfriend broke up with her after four months of relocating to Canada.

“He went to Canada and within four months says he cannot be with me again”.

She also urged the young man named Kwabena to reconcile with her. “Kwabena please come back,” she wrote in the video

Watch the video below to know more…

@abenaemilyrose52

???Kwabena pleaaaassseeee come back#brokenheart #fyp

? original sound – Y.??.w ne Akua ???????
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
75.7 ° F
75.7 °
75.7 °
90 %
2.1mph
77 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways