GH lady cries as her parents pressure her to marry because she’s getting old

A young Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to share her emotional distress over the mounting pressure from her family to get married.

In a heartfelt video posted on her TikTok account, the lady can be seen sitting alone in a room while looking visibly upset and shedding tears.

In the caption attached to her video, she expressed the need for parents to be more patient with their children in matters of marriage.

She additionally stressed that finding true love in this generation is no easy task.

“Can someone please tell our parents that looking for genuine love in this generation is hard, and they should give us some time,” the caption read.

The video has quickly gone viral, as many young people facing similar pressures have also shared their experience.