type here...
GhPageNewsGH lady cries as her parents pressure her to marry because she's...
News

GH lady cries as her parents pressure her to marry because she’s getting old

By Armani Brooklyn
GH lady

A young Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to share her emotional distress over the mounting pressure from her family to get married.

In a heartfelt video posted on her TikTok account, the lady can be seen sitting alone in a room while looking visibly upset and shedding tears.

In the caption attached to her video, she expressed the need for parents to be more patient with their children in matters of marriage.

GH lady

She additionally stressed that finding true love in this generation is no easy task.

“Can someone please tell our parents that looking for genuine love in this generation is hard, and they should give us some time,” the caption read.

The video has quickly gone viral, as many young people facing similar pressures have also shared their experience.

@aewuracollections

? For Better For Worse – KiDi
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, October 3, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
81.7 ° F
81.7 °
81.7 °
71 %
3.2mph
100 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways