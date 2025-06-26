GH lady curses married soldier boyfriend for using and dumping her

A deeply disturbing video which is currently trending on social media captures the emotional outburst of a heartbroken young woman who filmed herself invoking curses on her ex-lover by using a blood-stained sanitary pad.

In the now-viral footage, the unidentified woman accused a married man, named Rafael Marshall Hagan, of deceit and emotional manipulation.

According to her, Rafael wooed her by persistently badmouthing his wife and painting his marriage as a source of misery.

“He told me his wife was troublesome and made his life unbearable. That’s how he lured me in,” she cried out in the video.

The woman who was clearly in anguish, revealed that after she fell for him and even stayed with him for a while, Rafael abruptly ended the relationship.

She further claimed he has since blocked her on all social media platforms and cut off all communication without explanation.

In a chilling act of desperation and vengeance, the lady held up a used sanitary pad soaked with blood and called upon dreaded deities including Antoa, Nogokpo, and other spiritual forces to “mercilessly deal” with Rafael.

“I want the gods to take vengeance for me. Use his loved ones as Thanksgiving after destroying him,” she declared.

The video has since sparked intense debate online, with many divided over the woman’s extreme actions.

Some have sympathised with her heartbreak, while others have condemned her method of seeking justice.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

