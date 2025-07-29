GH lady dies just a few days to her wedding

A young and beautiful Ghanaian lady, Ms. Florence Anane, has lost her life just a few days to her much-anticipated wedding.

Florence, who was scheduled to tie the knot with her fiancé, Bernard Sie Kwame, on Saturday, August 2, 2025, was tragically killed in a road accident while going to share her wedding invitation cards to family and friends.

The couple, who had been together for five years, were said to be deeply in love and eagerly looking forward to their big day.

According to eyewitness accounts, Florence was hit by a speeding vehicle while crossing the road to deliver invitations to family and friends.

She died on the spot and news of her tragic passing has left alot of Ghanaians teary

Her fiancé, Bernard, is said to be devastated, struggling to come to terms with the loss of the woman he had planned to spend the rest of his life with.

Plans for what was meant to be a joyous wedding celebration have now turned into preparations for a funeral, as the families of both Florence and Bernard mourn the tragic end to what should have been a new beginning.