GH lady lashes her friend for wearing her dress without permission

A disturbing video trending on social media captures the shocking moment a young woman physically assaulted her friend over a borrowed outfit.

According to reports, the incident happened after the cloth owner who was armed with canes, stormed her friend’s house to confront her for wearing her dress without permission.

What started as a heated verbal exchange quickly spiralled into a violent altercation.

The cloth owner who appeared visibly angry in the video accused her friend of not only taking her clothes without permission but also ignoring several phone calls made to demand an explanation.

In the process of the confrontation, the victim sustained visible injuries as a result of the beating.

Social media users have expressed disappointment at how the issue was handled.

