type here...
News

GH lady lashes her friend for wearing her dress without permission

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady assaulting her friend

A disturbing video trending on social media captures the shocking moment a young woman physically assaulted her friend over a borrowed outfit.

According to reports, the incident happened after the cloth owner who was armed with canes, stormed her friend’s house to confront her for wearing her dress without permission.

What started as a heated verbal exchange quickly spiralled into a violent altercation.

READ ALSO: Slayqueen phone snatcher gets disciplined

The cloth owner who appeared visibly angry in the video accused her friend of not only taking her clothes without permission but also ignoring several phone calls made to demand an explanation.

In the process of the confrontation, the victim sustained visible injuries as a result of the beating.

Social media users have expressed disappointment at how the issue was handled.

READ ALSO: Dr Likee’s fake obituary poster goes viral

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Lady cleaning boyfriends name tattooed at her back

Lady erases boyfriend’s name tattoed at her back after breakup

Heartbroken father

Husband discovers he’s the biological father of his 4 kids

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, May 12, 2025
30.3 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband catches MD in the hotel room with his wife

James Nganga

Ghanaians slam Adom FM

Adom FM presenter and lady moaning

TGMA26: Full List Of Winners

Ghanaians verbally lash Benedicta Gyamfiwaa

Benedicta Gyamfiwaa

I am sorry- Sammy Gyamfi apologizes for giving Nana Agradaa money

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways