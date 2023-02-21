GH Lady pops up; claims she has 2 children with the late Christian Atsu days after the player’s death

It has been days since the demise of Ghanaian Footballer Christian Astu Twasam. He lost his life to an earthquake last week.

The world is still mourning the sad death of the talented winger. He will forever remain in our Hearts.

Tributes to the late Ghanaian International are still being shared across platforms. Friends, family and football lovers since the bad news have shared fond memories of Atsu.

As some people are pouring their farewell messages to the deceased’s family, dramas have begun to unfold following the passing of the Ghanaian professional footballer.

In yet another bizarre story that has popped up, a Ghanaian lady has surfaced claiming she has 2 children with Christian Atsu.

This claim was revealed by one Gloria on TikTok. The socialite who went berserk on Agradaa and took a swipe at her in a viral video made these disclosures.

She expressed that it’s not a bad thing for Atsu to have other children out of wedlock only if the claims by this GH lady are true.

Gloria, in the video, demanded that Atsu’s family conduct a DNA test to ascertain the claims by this lady.

