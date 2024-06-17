GH lady publicly shames baby daddy for neglecting her and their child for 8 years

A young Ghanaian lady has called out her baby daddy for refusing to take responsibility for their child 8 years after she delivered.

According to the disappointed baby mama who took to her Facebook page to share the sad tale, her baby daddy hasn’t sent them even a rock for the wellbeing of their child.

In her post which she strategically shared on Father’s Day which was yesterday, she disclosed that she wishes her baby daddy come to his senses – As in taking responsibility for his son.

Deborah also cautioned her baby daddy not to complain when he grows old and his kids refuse to take care of him.

She also warned him not to dare try to insult her on WhatsApp else she would sue him

Netizens Reactions…

@Queen Milla – Eget occasions wey go make you kae some Nkwasiasem wey someone do you so you just take the opportunity dey design them anyhow. But why you wan turn frog

@Adjoa Rossati – This is sad

@Leila Mahama – I like her vhim

Owusu Nana Pomaa – I dont understand why one will ignore their own Responsibilities. Not that you cant help but why. Later he will say the woman is bad