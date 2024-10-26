GH lady sacked from her work in the UK for using working for Tiktok videos

A middle-aged Ghanaian woman, known on TikTok as Queen Of Inkk, has shared her unfortunate experience of losing her job in the UK.

According to her, she was dismissed for creating and watching TikTok videos during work hours.

Queen Of Ink



In a self-made video, Queen Of Inkk disclosed that she had been saving money to return to Ghana but now faces a financial setback.

Being a staunch supporter of Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC), she also expressed concern that losing her job has diminished her efforts to campaign for John Mahama in the upcoming elections.

