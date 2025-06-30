GH lady searches for chinese Galamsey lover who impregnated and vanished

A distressed Ghanaian woman from the Ashanti Region is making a desperate public appeal in search of a Chinese national who impregnated her and fled the country without a trace.

Selina Adu Gyamfi, a resident of Abodom in the Asante Bekwai Municipality, shared her harrowing experience in an emotional interview on Nyira FM, where she recounted being abandoned by her former lover, a Chinese man identified only as Leon, who was involved in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey in the area.

According to Selina, she and Leon developed a romantic relationship while he worked with a group of Chinese miners in Bekwai.

The relationship, which she described as loving and financially supportive, took a tragic turn shortly after the miners left the town.

“My issue is that some Chinese people came to Abodom, Asante Bekwai, for galamsey. I had a relationship with one of them called Leon.

When they were leaving, I didn’t know I was pregnant,” she explained, her voice heavy with emotion.

Selina further revealed that Leon would often give her ?1,000 a week, or ?500 every three days, as a sign of his affection and commitment. She believed they were building a future togethe until reality hit.

Two months after Leon and his team left Abodom, Selina discovered she was pregnant.

Initially, she was relieved when Leon expressed joy over the news. But his attitude soon changed.

“I called to inform him I was pregnant, and he said he liked it. But I don’t know what people told him; he started avoiding me and eventually blacklisted me,” she lamented.

Her efforts to locate him have since proven futile. She said she filed a report with the local police, which led to a brief arrest of the Chinese national, but he was released and disappeared soon after.

“Leon was good to me while we were together, but now I’m struggling to take care of the child alone. I don’t know where he is,” Selina cried.

