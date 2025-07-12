type here...
News

GH lady shot dead in Canada

By Armani Brooklyn
Belinda

A Ghanaian woman from Kumasi, identified only as Berlinda, was tragically shot and killed in broad daylight on Friday, July 11, 2025, in Downtown Hamilton, a city in Ontario, Canada.

The shooting occurred around 5:00 p.m. near Jackson Square on King Street West, between MacNab and James Streets. A busy section of the city that was bustling with pedestrians at the time.

Berlinda was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. A second victim, a man whose identity has not yet been released, also suffered a gunshot wound and is currently receiving treatment.

READ ALSO: Rashad Condemns Ablekuma North Violence, Slams NDC For Disappointing Ghanaians

Belinda

His condition remains unknown.

In a now-trending emotional video, a visibly distraught Ghanaian woman who was present at the scene was filmed in tears, telling bystanders that the deceased was only “going to get some items from the market.”

Hamilton Police have since cordoned off the area and launched a full investigation into the shooting.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made, and authorities have not released details on the motive behind the incident.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Video of Hawa Koomson using pepper spray on her attackers

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Rashad and Sam George

Rashad Condemns Ablekuma North Violence, Slams NDC For Disappointing Ghanaians

Hawa Koomson

Video of Hawa Koomson using pepper spray on her attackers

GhPageNews

TODAY

Saturday, July 12, 2025
26.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Video of Hawa Koomson using pepper spray on her attackers

Hawa Koomson

Videos from the Adawonmase bullion van accident surfaces

Adawonmase bullion van accident

Girlfriend cuts off boyfriend’s manhood for having long hours of intercourse with her

Boyfriend and Girlfriend

Netizens call for the dismissal of Professor Ehigie

Professor Ehigie
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways