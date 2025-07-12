GH lady shot dead in Canada

A Ghanaian woman from Kumasi, identified only as Berlinda, was tragically shot and killed in broad daylight on Friday, July 11, 2025, in Downtown Hamilton, a city in Ontario, Canada.

The shooting occurred around 5:00 p.m. near Jackson Square on King Street West, between MacNab and James Streets. A busy section of the city that was bustling with pedestrians at the time.

Berlinda was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. A second victim, a man whose identity has not yet been released, also suffered a gunshot wound and is currently receiving treatment.

His condition remains unknown.

In a now-trending emotional video, a visibly distraught Ghanaian woman who was present at the scene was filmed in tears, telling bystanders that the deceased was only “going to get some items from the market.”

Hamilton Police have since cordoned off the area and launched a full investigation into the shooting.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made, and authorities have not released details on the motive behind the incident.

