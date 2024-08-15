type here...
GhPageNewsGH lady stuck in Baghdad, Iraq, begs benevolent people to help her...
News

GH lady stuck in Baghdad, Iraq, begs benevolent people to help her with $3000 to return to Ghana – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
GH lady stuck in Baghdad, Iraq, begs benevolent people to help her with $3000 to return to Ghana - Video

A young Ghanaian woman named Juliet Dwumor, from Abuakwa-Tanoso in the Ashanti Region, is currently stuck in Baghdad, Iraq’s capital city, and she is seeking help from Ghanaians and the government for evacuation.

According to her, she consulted an agent to help her travel abroad for an opportunity.

The agent introduced her to job opportunities in Iraq and promised to secure a hotel cleaning job, which she showed interest in and proceeded with the process.

However, upon her arrival in Iraq, the agent’s promise turned out to be different; she was offered a housekeeping job instead.

This job has been unbearable for her due to the harsh treatment and extreme stress involved.

Additionally, she has not been paid her salary for almost a year since she began working.

-- AD --

Juliet has informed her employers of her decision to return to Ghana, but they have insisted that she can only leave if she pays them $3,000, along with the cost of her ticket.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, August 15, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
69 %
3.2mph
75 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways