GH lady stuck in Baghdad, Iraq, begs benevolent people to help her with $3000 to return to Ghana – Video

A young Ghanaian woman named Juliet Dwumor, from Abuakwa-Tanoso in the Ashanti Region, is currently stuck in Baghdad, Iraq’s capital city, and she is seeking help from Ghanaians and the government for evacuation.

According to her, she consulted an agent to help her travel abroad for an opportunity.

The agent introduced her to job opportunities in Iraq and promised to secure a hotel cleaning job, which she showed interest in and proceeded with the process.

However, upon her arrival in Iraq, the agent’s promise turned out to be different; she was offered a housekeeping job instead.

This job has been unbearable for her due to the harsh treatment and extreme stress involved.

Additionally, she has not been paid her salary for almost a year since she began working.

Juliet has informed her employers of her decision to return to Ghana, but they have insisted that she can only leave if she pays them $3,000, along with the cost of her ticket.

