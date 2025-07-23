type here...
Source:GHpage
News

GH lady gets deleted and kept inside a suitcase

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian Woman Crying Suitcase

A young Ghanaian lady has recounted the disturbing circumstances surrounding the death of another woman, who was reportedly found lifeless inside a suitcase.

According to the narrator, the unidentified victim was brutally murdered and her body was carefully placed in a travel suitcase.

In an apparent attempt to conceal the crime, the perpetrators lined the inside of the suitcase with nylon to prevent any blood from seeping through and delaying immediate detection.

Slayqueen and police carrying corpse

The tragic discovery was only made days later when a local porridge (koko) seller noticed a foul stench in the area.

Upon investigation, the decomposing body of the woman was found inside the zipped suitcase, sending shockwaves through the community.

Details surrounding the identity of the deceased is still unknown as her face was destroyed with a cutlass.


The motive behind the murder is also not known at the moment as dollar bills were also found with her inside the suitcase.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Doctor nurse

Doctor & nurse sacked for office romance

Bright Stephen King Amoah 1

Bright Aweh appears in court today

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, July 23, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

University of Niger dismisses female student in viral video

University of Niger

Photos of the female student whose lecturer died on top of her surfaces

Dr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle and Gloria Samuel 1

Doctor & nurse sacked for office romance

Doctor nurse

Brother discipline their sister’s husband for assault

Brothers In Law Beating husband

Lecturer dies on top of level 200 student

Dr Ibikunle
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways