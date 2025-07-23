GH lady gets deleted and kept inside a suitcase

A young Ghanaian lady has recounted the disturbing circumstances surrounding the death of another woman, who was reportedly found lifeless inside a suitcase.

According to the narrator, the unidentified victim was brutally murdered and her body was carefully placed in a travel suitcase.

In an apparent attempt to conceal the crime, the perpetrators lined the inside of the suitcase with nylon to prevent any blood from seeping through and delaying immediate detection.

The tragic discovery was only made days later when a local porridge (koko) seller noticed a foul stench in the area.

Upon investigation, the decomposing body of the woman was found inside the zipped suitcase, sending shockwaves through the community.

Details surrounding the identity of the deceased is still unknown as her face was destroyed with a cutlass.



The motive behind the murder is also not known at the moment as dollar bills were also found with her inside the suitcase.