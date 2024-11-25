GH lady who just relocated to Germany cries over tough times

A young and beautiful Ghanaian lady who just relocated to Germany in search of greener pastures has sparked concern after sharing emotional videos of herself in tears.

The videos which have gained widespread attention on social media show her seated alone and looking distressed as tears flowed down her cheeks.

Though she did not specify the challenges she is facing, her captions suggest she is enduring tough times.

In one post, she wrote, “My God will hold my hands,” and in another, “Awurade Kasa” (meaning “God, speak” in Akan), emphasizing her reliance on faith to navigate her struggles.

The videos have drawn mixed reactions, with many expressing sympathy and offering encouragement while others have also highlighted the realities of emigrating for better opportunities.