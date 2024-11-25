type here...
GhPageNewsGH lady who just relocated to Germany cries over tough times
News

GH lady who just relocated to Germany cries over tough times

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady
Lady

A young and beautiful Ghanaian lady who just relocated to Germany in search of greener pastures has sparked concern after sharing emotional videos of herself in tears.

The videos which have gained widespread attention on social media show her seated alone and looking distressed as tears flowed down her cheeks.

Though she did not specify the challenges she is facing, her captions suggest she is enduring tough times.

In one post, she wrote, “My God will hold my hands,” and in another, “Awurade Kasa” (meaning “God, speak” in Akan), emphasizing her reliance on faith to navigate her struggles.

The videos have drawn mixed reactions, with many expressing sympathy and offering encouragement while others have also highlighted the realities of emigrating for better opportunities.

@ewuraamaaah

? original sound – Minister Amakye
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, November 25, 2024
Accra
clear sky
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.2mph
0 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways