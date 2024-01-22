GH lady who sponsored her unemployed boyfriend for years weeps as he marries another woman after getting a job

- Advertisement -

A well-to-do Ghanaian lady has taken to the internet to disclose how her ex-boyfriend whom she loved with all her heart paid her back with evil.

According to the lady in a circulating video, she was the one who financially assisted her ex-boyfriend when they were dating because he was unemployed.

The heartbroken lady explained that she paid for their rent, light and water bills and also stocked their kitchen with foodstuffs just because she genuinely loved her ex named Kofi and believed that grace would shine on him soon.

Unfortunately, Kofi had his plans and evil agenda against the lady and was just keeping her around because he was broke and was enjoying her assistance.

After getting a job, the lady claims Kofi has dumped her to marry another lady.

In the video, the lady can be heard screaming “Kofi why, Kofi what did I do wrong?”

@evils_only – Madame forget how good , nice , caring , supportive and kind you were to Kofi .. you went wrong .. the tattoo is really bad .. Majority of the guys or men can’t and won’t marry a woman with tattoos.. forget your wealth, beauty, how good and best you are.. they don’t marry..

@Liam_Sarpong – If you knew her tattoos would be a problem why in the first place lead her on, gratefulness is from both sides. If we want women to be grateful men should also be grateful. Karma will visit him, if your baby mama loved you that much why didn’t he struggle with you.

@nanakwabenaking – Women will come under this post pointing fingers at the man without hearing his side of the story because maybe he is not a social media person. those women siding with her can I ask you a question y U haven’t made a video about how he treated U on social media ? We are waiting

@Emmanue78433277 – What man in his right senses will marry a lady with all this kind of tattoos, ladies learn oo . Men want to sleep with all this kind of ladies, but always want to marry or spend his life with decent and right minded ladies .

