GH lady who travelled to Canada for now pregnant and homeless; Seeks for help online to return to Ghana (Video)

A Ghanaian woman based in Canada has taken to social media to solicit funds to help her stay in the country until she gives birth.

The distressed lady, whose identity remains undisclosed, is currently homeless and struggling to find shelter after being evicted by a pastor she was staying with when he discovered she was pregnant.

In a viral video, another Ghanaian woman in Canada, identified as Maame Pokuah, narrated the plight of the pregnant woman.

According to Maame, the lady has been sleeping in parks and on the streets since her eviction, unable to afford a place to stay.

With no immediate family or resources in Canada, she finds herself in a dire situation, especially as her pregnancy is already 32 weeks along.

Maame Pokuah, who has been offering what assistance she can, spoke on behalf of the expectant mother, appealing for support from the public.

She explained that the woman is determined to give birth in Canada before returning to Ghana, but the lack of shelter and basic necessities makes this a daunting task.

“She’s been through a lot, and at 32 weeks pregnant, she shouldn’t be out there sleeping in parks. I’ve helped as much as I can, but she still needs more support,” Maame Pokuah explained in the emotional video.