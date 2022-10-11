- Advertisement -

A video has gone viral, and it gives a rather dramatic account of a man mourning his deceased girlfriend.

The young Ghanaian man is seen kneeling over the corpse as he cries over the pain of losing her.

Black Sherif‘s new track, which he did to reminisce about his late high school lover, who passed away suddenly became the tune for the moment.

The “Paradise” song became the accompanying track, which communicated the heartbroken man’s deep-seated pain.

He intermittently touched the lady who was lying in state in her gown waiting to be buried.

While some believe it could be one of those TikTok pranks, others close to them have intimated that it did happen and the gentleman could not manage his emotions.

Saviour wrote: People asking “what if the girl no wake up again” the person is dead, why you want her wake up? She be your family?

It turned out it was just done for the cameras.