type here...
News

GH man fights and defeats three armed robbers

By Armani Brooklyn
Lakeside robbery

A chilling armed robbery attempt at a residence in Lakeside, Accra, was bravely thwarted by a young man who confronted the three armed robbers with his bare hands.

The confrontation between the youngman and the armed robbers led to the death of one robber and the arrest of another.

According to the young man’s account, the harrowing incident happened when the three armed men attacked him and his mother at their home.

While narrating the ordeal, the young man recounted how he directly challenged one of the robbers who pointed a gun at him.

READ ALSO: Identities of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video uncovered

Lakeside robbery

As alleged by him, he fearlessly told the armed robber that he wasn’t afraid and dared him to shoot.

In a surprising turn, the robber discharged his weapon into the ground instead of at the victim.

The young man’s bold confrontation sparked a struggle with the robbers, and the commotion drew the attention of neighbours in the vicinity.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Responding swiftly to the distress call, the neighbours rushed to the scene to offer their assistance.

During the ensuing confrontation, one of the armed robbers tragically lost his life.

Another sustained injuries and was subsequently apprehended by the combined efforts of the victim and the arriving neighbours.

The third robber, however, managed to evade capture and is currently at large.

READ ALSO: Access Bank worker films 400 Videos of naked colleagues in the office

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Kofi

Suspected gay man beaten in Kumasi speaks

Bibiani accident

3 dead, several injured in tragic accident on Bibiani road

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, April 29, 2025
31.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Ghanaians demand arrests of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video

Kumasi Video

Groom & friends arrested for killing wife during a foursome

Couple crying woman

Access Bank worker films 400 Videos of naked colleagues in the office

Stephen Ifeanyichukwu Ejezie

Fresh UNI graduate found dead inside her boyfriend’s room

Adjata and her boyfriend

Agogo lady in viral room video insults critics

Agogo Lady
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways