GH man fights and defeats three armed robbers

A chilling armed robbery attempt at a residence in Lakeside, Accra, was bravely thwarted by a young man who confronted the three armed robbers with his bare hands.

The confrontation between the youngman and the armed robbers led to the death of one robber and the arrest of another.

According to the young man’s account, the harrowing incident happened when the three armed men attacked him and his mother at their home.

While narrating the ordeal, the young man recounted how he directly challenged one of the robbers who pointed a gun at him.

As alleged by him, he fearlessly told the armed robber that he wasn’t afraid and dared him to shoot.

In a surprising turn, the robber discharged his weapon into the ground instead of at the victim.

The young man’s bold confrontation sparked a struggle with the robbers, and the commotion drew the attention of neighbours in the vicinity.

Responding swiftly to the distress call, the neighbours rushed to the scene to offer their assistance.

During the ensuing confrontation, one of the armed robbers tragically lost his life.

Another sustained injuries and was subsequently apprehended by the combined efforts of the victim and the arriving neighbours.

The third robber, however, managed to evade capture and is currently at large.

