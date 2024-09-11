GH man goes viral for marrying a plus size older U.S lover who says African men are better than American men

Two lovers have proved that, indeed, love knows no boundaries as they found love across the oceans and have finally tied the knot.

The couple went viral after they united in Accra at the Kotoka International Airport when the excited American woman arrived in Ghana to be with her missing but found rib. According to her, African men love better than American men.

The couple’s love story has been taped and shared online, sparking mixed reactions. Some social media users defended her choice to chase her happiness.

The woman, Mrs Barbara Forson, shared her joy of travelling to Ghana and expressed her deep affection for the country.

“I did a wonderful job. I feel good. I’m back home, and it feels so good. When he grabbed me and hugged me, I felt like I was in heaven. He gave me a beautiful kiss, and it was wonderful.

I’m happy to be home. I’ve learned to love Ghana so much, and my family knows that, too. Yes, I love Ghana so much, and I’m happy to be back,” she said.

According to her, she has a connection to Ghana as she noted that she once visited the West African country at a time when she was struggling with drug addiction in the U.S.

Mrs Forson’s husband, his face lit up with joy, said, “I already know my wife is beside me. I’m always blessed, man. I’ve been with my wife for a long time.” His happiness was palpable, a testament to their enduring love.

Complementing her husband’s tenderness towards her, Mrs Forson said…

” Don’t listen to what people say about Africa. I told everybody, which a lot of people see in my videos, all people are not bad.

Don’t judge Africa by what you hear from someone else. Africa’s got a lot to give, a lot of love. When they love you, they love you, and they love harder than Americans, man. Yes, they do, i can say that.”