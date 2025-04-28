type here...
GH man marries three women together

By Armani Brooklyn
Mr Mbir and his wives

A middle-aged Ghanaian man, Mr. Nicholas Mbir, has taken over social media trends after marrying three women in a five-day grand celebration.

According to reports, Mr. Mbir, who’s based in Dubai returned to Ghana to formalise his relationships with his three lovers — Angelina Prah, Grace Agyarko, and Esther Abass.

Although the public assumed he married all three women on the same day but a closer look at a trending wedding flyer reveals that the ceremonies were spread across different dates.

However, each of the brides was present to support the others during their respective wedding ceremonies.

The elaborate wedding festivities reportedly lasted for five days, attracting significant attention both online and within the local community.

Many have praised the unity displayed by the brides, while others have expressed surprise at the unique arrangement.

As of now, Mr. Mbir and his three wives are happily married, setting a rare example of a multi-wife wedding celebration conducted in full public view.

