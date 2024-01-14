GH man Patrick officially begins his Guinness World Record stand-a-thon attempt – Ghanaians react

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian photographer and content creator Patrick Amenuvor has started his monumental challenge – a standing marathon set to last from January 14th to 21st.



His audacious attempt is not just a personal triumph but to etch his name in history by setting a new Guinness World Record in 2024.

While the nation watches in awe at Amenuvor’s tenacity, his remarkable feat has triggered a noteworthy public discourse.

The question echoing through the conversations of Ghanaians is whether the pursuit of Guinness World Records has reached a saturation point and whether these endeavours should prioritize relevance, purpose, and societal impact.

Amenuvor’s commitment to the standing marathon is undeniably commendable.

It showcases not only his physical endurance but also his determination to push boundaries.



Ghanaians on the internet have shared different opinions on Patrick’s stand-a-thon attempt and below are some of them…

@kwame_aej – a win for bald men

@CFC_fanbowy – it’s an election year and all eyes are supposed to be on the state of our economy, especially due to de economic calamities brought unto us by de ruling party. so where from all these distractions? we for look sharp oo, yooo !!!



@amanks2014 – Unless they hide the GWR…Ghana will have more GWR holders per capita than any country at this rate. Ghana will be for the GWR, what Monaco is for Millionaires and Billionaires

@Ernestzion1 – Honestly, Ghanaians are exagerating now. GWR might not accept any application from Ghana again, abaaa

@rain_4all – As3m b3n koraaa ni? When did he start please?

