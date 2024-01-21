type here...
GH man rapes his private massage therapist; Lady cries and drops WhatsApp chats (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A young lady who’s a massage therapist has accused one Mr Abdulai of rapping her.


According to Akua, Mr Abdulai booked her to massage him inside his house at Kanda in Accra.


When she arrived at Mr Abdulai’s house, he started to verbally abuse her and instructed her to remove her clothes.

Being afraid, Akua removed her clothes and allowed Mr Abdulai to have his way with her.


After the rape, Akua went to report the case to the Nima police but the officers on duty laughed at her.


In a Whatsapp conversation, Mr Abdulai admitted to sleeping with Akua but maintained that he didn’t cum.

Source:GHpage

