GH man returns from work to find his best friend on top of his wife (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A Ghanaian man has dragged his wife to Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show for having an extramarital affair.

According to the man, before he caught his wife and best friend red-handed in the act, he noticed that his partner had completely changed.

She was no longer obsessed with her like she used to be and also gave him several excuses anytime he wanted to have intercourse with her.

Not knowing she was getting her sexual desires from her hubby’s best friend.

Despite being caught red-handed, the wife denied ever having an affair with her hubby’s best friend.

