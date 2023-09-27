type here...
GH Man sells his car to fund Girlfriend's travel to Canada
GH Man sells his car to fund Girlfriend's travel to Canada

By Mr. Tabernacle
A viral video on TikTok has captured a perplexing situation involving a young Ghanaian man and his girlfriend currently residing in Canada.

In the video, the man is seen engaged in a heated conversation with his girlfriend over the phone, during which it becomes apparent that their relationship is coming to an end.

The man, dressed in a short-sleeved shirt and shorts, appears agitated as he tries to reason with his girlfriend.

He reminds her of the sacrifices he made, including selling his Toyota Vitz and his father’s car, to finance her trip to Canada.

In response, the lady dismisses his efforts, claiming that other men have invested even more in their relationships and still face rejection.

She concludes the call by warning the man not to contact her again, asserting that she is now dating a white man and intends to get married soon.

Feeling betrayed, the young man vows to ensure that his girlfriend returns to Ghana and expresses his determination not to let this perceived betrayal go unaddressed.

Source:GHPAGE

