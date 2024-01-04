GH man set to begin Funeral-A-Thon Guinness World Record marathon

- Advertisement -

A wave of Guinness World Record attempts has swept across Ghana, with individuals showcasing their unique talents and passions in a series of unprecedented ‘A-Thons.’



The trend kicked off with national heroine Afua Asantewaa’s Singathon, followed by Chef Faila’s enduring cookathon.



Now, the spotlight turns to Isaac Amoako’s upcoming read-aloud marathon and Adu Safowaah’s ambitious speech-a-thon.



However, breaking away from the conventional, a young Ghanaian named Ryan Mount is gearing up for an entirely distinctive venture – the Funeral-A-Thon.

In a departure from the musical, culinary, and oratorical pursuits, Ryan Mount, a young man in his late 20s from Kumasi, is set to embark on a Funeral-A-Thon, a first-of-its-kind endeavour in the history of Guinness World Records.



Having officially written to the awarding body, Ryan is eagerly awaiting a response in the coming days or weeks.

Ryan’s ambitious plan involves attending back-to-back funerals for a staggering four straight months.

The Funeral-A-Thon, though unconventional, is poised to bring attention to an aspect of life that is often overlooked in the world of record-breaking achievements.



In a statement, Ryan Mount expressed his motivation for the Funeral-A-Thon, stating, “While many pursue records in singing, cooking, and speaking, I wanted to shed light on the universal aspect of life – death.



Attending funerals might seem unconventional for a record, but it’s an acknowledgement of an inevitable part of our existence. It’s a way of celebrating the lives of those who have passed and emphasizing the importance of community support during times of grief.”

Ryan’s unique approach aims to challenge the conventional notions of record-breaking while encouraging a broader conversation about life’s diverse experiences.

As Ryan Mount anticipates a response from Guinness World Records, the Ghanaian public is both intrigued and supportive of his unconventional pursuit.



The Funeral-A-Thon, if officially recognized, will join the ranks of other distinctive records, adding a new dimension to the diverse tapestry of Guinness World Record achievements.

