GH man shoots wife to death in the US (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A middle-aged Ghanaian man based in the US has been arrested for shooting his estranged wife to death.

According to reports, Fredrick Owusu Sekyi who’s 33 years old committed the heinous crime in Maryland in the US.

As confirmed by sources, Fredrick stormed his estranged wife’s apartment to shoot her to death.


After committing the murder, Fredrick immediately fled the scene but was later arrested by the police.


At the moment, Fredrick is behind bars pending police investigations.

