- Advertisement -

A distraught Ghanaian man went to the market to unleash venom on the pricing culture of most Ghanaian traders.

He stormed a local market and decided to call out the traders for overpricing the items.

According to him, these traders are wicked by putting outrageous price tags on items grown in Ghana like plantains, eggs, and tomatoes.

Creating a scene in the market, the gentleman accused the market women of being disingenuous and wicked.

“You market women are wicked. You overpriced even locally-grown produce to dupe us. Has the government sanctioned you to overprice these products? Why are you so wicked to Ghanaians? “

The man went to draw the attention of the market women to the hardships in the country, which he believed had been created by the traders, who are always profit-conscious.

He made the argument that products made in Ghana must not be sold at outrageous prices.

Some items on the Ghanaian market have increased in price in the past weeks, and Ghanaians have been complaining about the high cost of living in Ghana.

The video below is about an angry man who believes the status quo could change if wicked traders desist from overpricing the items they sell.

Actor John Dumelo has proposed the use of shea butter as an alternative to cooking oil.

Following the high cost of cooking oil and its scarcity on the market, the farmer has suggested that Ghanaians start using a cheaper option, shea butter.

In a Facebook post which comes on the back of complaints about how expensive cooking oil has become, John Dumelo wrote:

“Natural shea butter oil can be used for cooking, and it’s in abundance in the Northern part of Ghana. So why are we not promoting its use?”

Some dealers are now charging Ghc850 and Gh1100 for items they were sold for GHc350. Since cooking with oil is a significant portion of the Ghanaian diet, this has generated a stir. In order to cover costs, many food providers have therefore raised meal prices or cut back on serving sizes.