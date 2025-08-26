type here...
News

GH man thrown out of his house by his wife in the UK

By Armani Brooklyn
Husband sitting on the street

A sad video of a Ghanaian man sitting on the streets in the UK with his belongings has gone viral and sparked a heated debate on social media about marital infidelity and the appropriate response to betrayal.

The man, believed to have been a victim of his wife’s anger after he allegedly cheated on her during a recent trip to Ghana, is seen in the clip sitting on a brick chair, appearing forlorn and dejected.

The emotional footage shows the man surrounded by bags and other personal items, giving the impression that he has been locked out of his home.

His solemn demeanor has captured the attention of many viewers who have directed a wave of anger toward his wife.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Wife nabs husband with her sister

Husband sitting on the street

The video’s caption and shared stories suggest the man’s predicament is a direct result of his wife discovering his alleged infidelity.

The video has since sharply divided social media users.

Trending
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

A significant number of commentators have condemned the wife’s actions and calling her “wicked”.

They argued that regardless of the husband’s transgression, throwing him onto the streets is an extreme and inhumane punishment.

Many believe that such a serious issue should have been handled privately, perhaps with family mediation or counseling, rather than resorting to public humiliation and homelessness.

However, an equally vocal group of users have applauded the wife for taking what they see as a firm and justified stand.

They believe she had every right to kick the husband out, arguing that his actions were a profound betrayal of their marriage vows.

READ ALSO: Lady dragged to court over TNT

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Man and Woman

VIDEO: Wife nabs husband with her sister

Bright Stephen King Amoah 1

How Bright Aweh masterminded the unaliving of Stephen King Amoah

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, August 26, 2025
23.6 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband unalives wife over mobile money pin

Ralph visits Nogokpo after Ridge nurse sued him

Lady dragged to court over TNT

Jennifer

Boyfriend arrested as his girlfriend dies inside his room

Arrested boyfriend

They were not keeping the name neat- Nana Ama McBrown reveals why she stopped using “Empress”

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways