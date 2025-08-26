GH man thrown out of his house by his wife in the UK

A sad video of a Ghanaian man sitting on the streets in the UK with his belongings has gone viral and sparked a heated debate on social media about marital infidelity and the appropriate response to betrayal.

The man, believed to have been a victim of his wife’s anger after he allegedly cheated on her during a recent trip to Ghana, is seen in the clip sitting on a brick chair, appearing forlorn and dejected.

The emotional footage shows the man surrounded by bags and other personal items, giving the impression that he has been locked out of his home.

His solemn demeanor has captured the attention of many viewers who have directed a wave of anger toward his wife.

The video’s caption and shared stories suggest the man’s predicament is a direct result of his wife discovering his alleged infidelity.

The video has since sharply divided social media users.

A significant number of commentators have condemned the wife’s actions and calling her “wicked”.

They argued that regardless of the husband’s transgression, throwing him onto the streets is an extreme and inhumane punishment.

Many believe that such a serious issue should have been handled privately, perhaps with family mediation or counseling, rather than resorting to public humiliation and homelessness.

However, an equally vocal group of users have applauded the wife for taking what they see as a firm and justified stand.

They believe she had every right to kick the husband out, arguing that his actions were a profound betrayal of their marriage vows.

