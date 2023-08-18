GH man who bought expensive gifts to surprise lady finds another man chopping her

- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian man has recounted how he caught a lady he went to visit with expensive gifts coming outside from another man’s room after a vigil of aggressive atopa session.

The young man shared the hilarious story on Abena Manokekame’s platform.

He wrote;

Abena I have been reading through these travel diaries and I just can’t hide my terrible but sweet experience.



It all began right after the lock down. I had a contract to fumigate all government schools in the Atwima Nwabiagya municipality. In the course of working with my workers, I picked up two beautiful ladies who were traveling from Abuakwa to Ntesre. I quickly took the contact of the prettiest and my foreman too took the other lady’s contact



Fast forward I started vibing with this lady and one day decided to visit her. She gave me a list of items I had to buy for her. I got all these items and set off around 6pm. The traffic was very heavy off the Abuakwa stretch so I got to the Ntesre town around 8pm. The moment of reality dawned on me. I called this girl saaa her fon was off. She had previously called me while I was driving but I didn’t answer calls while driving.



I had to park at the police barrier at the outskirts of the town. And lo and behold there was this beautiful police lady on duty that night. I begged her to allow me to park there and told her I was rather going to Kumasi but because it was late I wanted to sleep in my car there. She suggested to me Kumasi wasn’t far so I could still drive there. I laughed in my mind cuz I was coming from Kumasi and missed a match.



I decided to befriend her and she was quite receptive. I gave her all the gifts I had intended to give to the lady and she was surprised. Aunty Abena I later even helped her with the opening and closing of the barrier for cars. New work ??. Around 5am I decided to brush my teeth and drive back home. To my biggest surprise the very lady I was going to visit whose phone was off, had come to sleep with her guy in the exact house I had parked in front of. Just opposite the police post.



I was shocked. Our eyes crossed and she was surprised. I waited for the police lady to close and we drove back to her place at Abuakwa. She suggested to me that I could spend some time with her since she was on her off days.

Things led to things and we did the do. I slept there for the whole 4 days off. But later I still went and did justice to the other lady like in 2 weeks time

Man tire before ooi