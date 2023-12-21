GH man who recently married 2 women on the same day shares bedroom video

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian social media sensation, Michael Houston, known by the moniker Godfada Houston, set social media ablaze with his marriage to two women on the same day.



In a candid post on his Facebook page, he shared that it had always been his dream to marry two women who exuded the elegance of models. He expressed gladness at the fact that he was able to turn that dream into reality.



In a post he shared on social media, his wives are seen displaying affection, openly sharing kisses with him.

Houston’s decision to marry two women simultaneously challenges the conventional norm.



Social media reactions have been a mix of scepticism and congratulations, showcasing the varied perspectives on relationships and marriage.



Despite the unconventional nature of their union, the trio’s story serves as a testament that love is diverse, transcending societal expectations and embracing the extraordinary beauty found in unconventional connections.

Houston has recently shared a post on social media about how his two coexist well under the same roof.



In a viral video, Houston and his two wives were sleeping together on the bed one on his right and the other on his left.

The fife video has since received mixed reactions from Ghanaians who have tagged the ckip as inappropriate.

