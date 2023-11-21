GH man who sold his two cars to travel to Canada cries as his agent dupes and chops all of his money

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man who worked as a mechanic has been dealt a big blow after his quest to leave the country for Canada in search of its greener pastures ended in regret.



In a video makimg rounds on social media, the man who looked visibly sad said everything happened after his longtime friend acting as an agent, reached out to him in a Facebook post revealing that he was in Canada and wanted him to join him there because life was rosy.

In his quest for greener pastures, the unsuspecting young man, without hesitation, sold his two cars, paid three thousand Canadian dollars, equivalent to GH¢30,000, and journeyed to the Ivory Coast, where he was promised an interview that would eventually lead him to travel to his dream country.

READ ALSO: Pastor catches wife in bed with another man – Video



On arrival in Ivory Coast, he got the shock of his life after he found out that his friend had scammed him.



“When I arrived there, my friend, who claimed to be in Canada, visited me after I went for the said interview in the Ivory Coast. She confessed that there was a business opportunity in the country and wanted me to join. At that point, I felt very sad and told my friend that her deceit had negatively affected him.”

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once



The young man mechanic has now returned to Ghana and is telling his story as a way to warn people about these travel scams.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 5000 likes and 500 comments.

READ ALSO: Kaninja exposes how a GH guy based in Italy chopped Delay for free and later married another lady