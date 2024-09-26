type here...
GhPageNewsGH man who used his family's savings to fund his wedding cries...
News

GH man who used his family’s savings to fund his wedding cries over wife’s bad attituide after marriage

By Armani Brooklyn
GH Man

A Ghanaian man who got married two months after meeting his wife has taken to a radio station to lament the woman’s attitude.

During an appearance on Kumasi-based OTEC FM, the young man explained that before his wedding, he diverted GH¢2000 from his family savings to fund his wedding ceremony.

He said he planned to repay the money using the profits accrued from the wedding; however, his wife is unhappy with this decision and is warning him not to do it.

GH Man

“God told me to marry her but I was not financially prepared so I used my family savings for the wedding”

“My wife now says I should repay the debts accrued with my own money instead of using the profits gained from the wedding ceremony.

He said his wife is now pressuring him to return the profit from the wedding, so they set up a joint bank account with it.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, September 26, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
76.7 ° F
76.7 °
76.7 °
86 %
2.1mph
98 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways