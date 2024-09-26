GH man who used his family’s savings to fund his wedding cries over wife’s bad attituide after marriage

A Ghanaian man who got married two months after meeting his wife has taken to a radio station to lament the woman’s attitude.

During an appearance on Kumasi-based OTEC FM, the young man explained that before his wedding, he diverted GH¢2000 from his family savings to fund his wedding ceremony.

He said he planned to repay the money using the profits accrued from the wedding; however, his wife is unhappy with this decision and is warning him not to do it.

“God told me to marry her but I was not financially prepared so I used my family savings for the wedding”

“My wife now says I should repay the debts accrued with my own money instead of using the profits gained from the wedding ceremony.

He said his wife is now pressuring him to return the profit from the wedding, so they set up a joint bank account with it.