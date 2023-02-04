- Advertisement -

Philip Sizes, the young Ghanaian man who has been trading on the internet since morning after his ex-girlfriend Natalie Davies dropped screenshots of their private Whatsapp chats on Facebook ahead of his wedding on 11th February has finally spoken and refuted some of the allegations levelled against him by his ex-lover.

According to Philip, the screenshots Natalie shared to disgrace him were edited to suit her evil agenda.

As claimed by Philip, Natalie intentionally took portions of their chats which portrays him as an evil person who shares no form of love with his soon-to-be wife, Esther just to chase clout on social media.

READ ALSO: Lady exposes GH man who’s set to marry but wants to date her

Philip who is currently sweating like a pregnant frog where ever he is at the moment additionally confirmed that Natalie is his ex-girlfriend whom he broke up with her 2019 but they’ve remained friends ever since they mutually parted ways notwithstanding the fact that they are no more lovers.

He also dropped a couple of screenshots of his chats with Natalie to vindicate himself because his integrity is at stake and he has to redeem himself as soon as possible.

In the latter part of his viral counter-statement, he firmly stated that his wedding with Esther which is slated for 11th February will come off by hook or crook and nothing under the sun can destroy their union.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

I’m yet to know why Philp was still texting his ex-girlfriend when it was just two months to his wedding and their conversations were centred around sex.

Alot of social media users have also raised the same concern because if Philip truly did t want to get into the pants of his ex again, he wouldn’t have had some sexual conversations with her.

And besides, a careful look at the screenshot below completely negates whatever Philip is saying. It’s clear he still wanted to date his ex-girlfriend and even share a child with her and later put her on the payroll.

READ ALSO: Pre-wedding photos of GH man who’s set to marry but is begging another lady to get pregnant for him