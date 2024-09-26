type here...
GhPageNewsGH men beg to get intimate with Afia Pokuaa as her kneeling...
News

GH men beg to get intimate with Afia Pokuaa as her kneeling photo at Manhyia goes viral

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Pokuaa

A set of Ghanaian men are currently begging for the contact number of Afia Pokuaa to get intimate with her.

According to Kumchacha in a new video, these men have been bombarding him with messages concerning Afia Pokuaa’s number.

As stated by Kumchacha, these men are lusting over Afia Pokuaa as her kneeling photo at Manhyia has gone viral.

Afia Pokuaa

In the words of Kumchacha, the men are fantasizing about getting Afia Pokuaa in a d0ggy style position.

AAngry Kumchacha warned the men to stay clear of Afia Pokuaa because he’s also a man with a working joystick.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, September 26, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
76.7 ° F
76.7 °
76.7 °
86 %
2.1mph
98 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways