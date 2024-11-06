type here...
2nd in Ghana: Reactions as GH millionaire clears his Cybertruck Beast from the port

By Armani Brooklyn
A video of another Tesla Cybertruck Beast was spotted in Ghana after it was cleared from the Tema Port on November 5, 2024.

The expensive car was the Tesla Cybertruck Beast, which was matte black in the video. It was being driven from the container after the owner cleared it from the Tema Port.

Unfortunately, details of the person who owns the luxurious car with a starting price of $119,990 (GH¢1,967,836.00) have not been known since the video went viral.

Meanwhile, the owner of this Cybertruck would be the second person in the country after Ghanian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite to own such a luxurious car.

Videos of Despite’s Tesla Cybertruck took over the internet and caused a stir on October 26, 2024.

Other Ghanaians abroad have also taken to social media to show off their Cybertrucks including famous investor Kojo Forex, who bought his in Dubai.

