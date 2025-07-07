type here...
GH mother lashes teenage daughter for indecent dressing

Ghanaian mother & her daughter

A video of a mother physically disciplining her teenage daughter for what she deemed “indecent dressing” has gone viral and sparked intense debate across social media platforms.

In the trending footage, the visibly furious mother is seen holding a cane and lashing her daughter, who wore a midriff-baring outfit commonly referred to as “show your stomach.”

As she flogged the teenager, the mother angrily declared that she would not sit back and allow her daughter to walk around in revealing clothings.

“I won’t sit down and watch you disgrace this family with your dressing,” the mother is heard shouting in the video, as the teenage girl sobbed and begged for forgiveness.

The video has since drawn mixed reactions online.

While some social media users have praised the mother for enforcing discipline and protecting her daughter from what they see as negative influences, others condemned the public and physical punishment as excessive and potentially traumatic.

“Some of us grew up with this type of discipline and we turned out fine,” one commenter wrote on Facebook. “That girl will thank her mother later in life.”

But others disagreed. “There are better ways to correct a child than to beat her like this,” another user posted on X. “Violence doesn’t teach morals — it teaches fear.”

