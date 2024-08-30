type here...
GH mother of 3 cries as her hubby of 24 years divorces her because she’s not educated enough to be his wife

By Armani Brooklyn
A middle-aged Ghanaian woman has lamented the circumstances that led to her divorce.

During an appearance on SOMPA FM, the woman said her husband is an immigration officer.

She lamented that despite having three kids, her ex-husband still divorced her because she was not educated enough to be his wife.

Looking visibly at the point, the woman added that being together for twenty-four years, she was not giving any money from the man as compensation for the divorce.

After 24 years of being together, he divorced me without giving me GH¢1.”

Netizens Reactions…

Seewaa Ghana – Is true paa the same thing happens to me please help her

nosa – If you know how much serogate mothers are charging, you will protect your womb whether married or not.i gave my narcissistic husband I child and left him, now he’s all over the place looking for child

Originalpreman – This should be a lesson to all ladies, don’t put your life on hold for a man. No man is your Saviour.

Source:GHpage

