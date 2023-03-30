type here...
GH nurse accuses Nkonkonsa of promising to marry her and divorce his wife afterwards
News

GH nurse accuses Nkonkonsa of promising to marry her and divorce his wife afterwards

By Armani Brooklyn
GH nurse accuses Nkonkonsa of planning to marry her and divorce his wife afterwards
A young Ghanaian nurse who can be identified on Instagram as @Pomaa_Is_The_Name has accused blogger Nkonkonsa of secretly seeking her hand in marriage.

According to the lady who is a professional nurse, the award-winning blogger told her point blank that if he agrees to his marriage proposal, he will immediately divorce his wife for her.

According to Pomaa who dropped the bombshell on social media herself, she only refused Nkonkonsa’s marriage proposal because she’s not a home wrecker.

She also advised Victor to keep her marriage from the public domain because not all netizens as well as some people in the showbiz industry want the best for her.

Pomaa made these yet-to-be-authenticated claims under a post Victoria Lebene published on her official IG page to celebrate her husband on his 40th birthday.

In the caption Victoria attached to the lovely videos and pictures, she professed that some industry persons have sworn to make sure that their marriage collapses but they grow stronger together every blessed day.

    Source:Ghpage

