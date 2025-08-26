Gh Page motivated me to start Gossips24 TV- Clement Nana Asamoah

Clement Nana Asamoah, host at Gossips24 TV, credits Gh Page with motivating his transition from blogging to vlogging.

Speaking during an interview with Kwaku Manu on “Aggressive Show”, Clement Nana Asamoah stated that he started as a writer, naming Israel Boafo Bansah as his boss and a helper.

However, after writing for some time, Clement claims he used to watch Gh Page a lot and saw how things were being done over there.

The popular vlogger noted that, after studying Gh Page for some time, he realized that the majority of Ghanaians did not like reading, but instead watching.

He revealed that since Gh Page was a brand he followed so much, he decided to imitate them, the reason why he said bye-bye to writing to focus on vlogging.

“If something is about to die off, one should be able to foresee. Because at the time, I got to know that people did not like the writing anymore, but watching”, he said.

He added, “Every day I give Gh Page the credit. I saw everything they were doing and realized that people really liked to watch rather than to read”.