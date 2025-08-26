type here...
Entertainment

Gh Page motivated me to start Gossips24 TV- Clement Nana Asamoah

By Mzta Churchill

Clement Nana Asamoah, host at Gossips24 TV, credits Gh Page with motivating his transition from blogging to vlogging.

Speaking during an interview with Kwaku Manu on “Aggressive Show”, Clement Nana Asamoah stated that he started as a writer, naming Israel Boafo Bansah as his boss and a helper.

However, after writing for some time, Clement claims he used to watch Gh Page a lot and saw how things were being done over there.

The popular vlogger noted that, after studying Gh Page for some time, he realized that the majority of Ghanaians did not like reading, but instead watching.

He revealed that since Gh Page was a brand he followed so much, he decided to imitate them, the reason why he said bye-bye to writing to focus on vlogging.

“If something is about to die off, one should be able to foresee. Because at the time, I got to know that people did not like the writing anymore, but watching”, he said.

He added, “Every day I give Gh Page the credit. I saw everything they were doing and realized that people really liked to watch rather than to read”.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Patapaa doesn’t think far- ex-wife expresses regret

Grid of Afia-Schwarzenegger

I am still an NDC member- Afia Schwar

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, August 26, 2025
23.6 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband unalives wife over mobile money pin

Ralph visits Nogokpo after Ridge nurse sued him

Lady dragged to court over TNT

Jennifer

Boyfriend arrested as his girlfriend dies inside his room

Arrested boyfriend

They were not keeping the name neat- Nana Ama McBrown reveals why she stopped using “Empress”

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways