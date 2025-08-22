type here...
Gh Page’s Rashad, King Asu B & Abuburo Kosua get massive recognition in the Floodlight Media Excellence Awards

By Mzta Churchill

Success has once again hit at the doorstep of fastest fastest-growing online portal, Gh Page.

The founder among other important personalities within the company has been recognized in the Floodlight Media Excellence Awards.

In flyers flying across social media platforms, the CEO of Gh Page, Rashad was nominated under the “influential blogger of the Year” category.

“Rash Hour”, a podcast show that was brought into existence by the GH Page boss was also nominated under the” Podcast Of The Year Category”.

King Asu B, as he is popularly known who is an outspoken pundit and doubles as a vlogger and blogger was also nominated under the “Entertainment Pundit of the Year” category.

Abuburo Kosua, a diligent show host at Gh Page who many label as “Efunu Blogger” because of her interest in bringing to the limelight what happens behind the scenes by having a one-on-one conversation with the people a story revolves around was also nominated under the “Discovery Presenter of the year” category.

Gh Page TV was also nominated under the “Influential YouTube Channel Of The Year”, Category.

We wish all of them the best!

