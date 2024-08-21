type here...
GH Pastor in the UK whose son stabbed dies in Hospital

By Mr. Tabernacle

A 64-year-old Ghanaian pastor living in the U.K., identified as Joshua Obinim, has passed away after being stabbed by his 22-year-old son.

Joshua’s 43-year-old wife, Angela Obinim, and their 17-year-old daughter were also victims of the brutal attack carried out by their son in a fit of homicidal rage.

Mrs Angela Obinim succumbed to her injuries after the stabbing, while Joshua and their teenage daughter were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Sadly, Joshua Obinim did not survive and has now been confirmed dead.

Ghanaian leaders in the Manchester community, where the attack took place, reported that Joshua Obinim passed away in the hospital on Tuesday morning.

Source:GhPage

