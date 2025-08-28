type here...
GH police officers filmed physically assaulting a civilian

By Armani Brooklyn
A video which is making rounds on social media and has sparked public outrage captures two police officers physically assaulting a young man suspected to be involved in mobile money (MoMo) fraud.

In the now-viral footage, the officers were seen repeatedly slapping the suspect while interrogating him over an alleged attempt to defraud one of them.

One of the officers was heard narrating that he had once helped the young man resolve a personal matter concerning his wife.

According to the officer, the suspect later used his phone number in an attempt to swindle him.

The suspect, however, denied and insisted he had no idea about what the police officer was saying.

He claimed that his phone had been stolen at a galamsey (illegal mining) site and alleged that it was the thieves who might have used his number in the attempted scam.

The disturbing footage has raised concerns about police conduct and the use of excessive force during investigations.

Many social media users are calling on the Ghana Police Service to probe the incident and ensure that due process is followed in handling the case.

