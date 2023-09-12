type here...
GH radio presenter arrested for allegedly defiling his 11-year-old daughter for 1 year

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:


A popular radio presenter has been arrested for allegedly defiling his 11-year-old biological daughter consistently for the past year.

The mother of the victim caused his arrest after she found that her daughter had been secretly abused for so long that it was beginning to take a toll on her health.

The suspect, Clement Oti, who is a popular Sunyani-based radio presenter and doubles as a taxi driver, has been accused of abusing his biological daughter including having anal sex with her on the blindside of her mother.

Reports say the suspect, also known in the media space as ‘Shabatee’, is currently in the custody of the police as the Bono Regional Office of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) has taken up the matter.

According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the mother of the victim revealed in an interview that she became aware of the incestuous and abominable act of the suspect after she noticed some abnormalities on the victim’s body.

After questioning her, the little girl disclosed to her mother, simply identified as Ahensah that her father had defiled her consistently over the period.

The scandalized mother informed the Sunyani District Police Command of the situation, and as a result, the culprit was apprehended and taken into custody.

She told the GNA that a medical report supported the suspect’s criminal act and urged the Police to move quickly with their inquiries to ensure the victim gets justice.

Source:GHPAGE

