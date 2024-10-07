type here...
GH taxi driver cries as his wife divorces him because he's now broke

By Armani Brooklyn
Taxi Driver

An elderly Ghanaian man has opened up on circumstances leading to his failed marriage.


In a video sighted by our outfit on the Ride and Chat TikTok page, the taxi driver said his ex-wife left the marriage when he was confronted with financial hardship.

Seven years after the divorce, the elderly man said he now strives to work hard to provide for his three sons.

Taxi Driver

Offering advice, he urged men to note that most women do not like to live with broke guys and would seek divorce once they encountered financial challenges.

He also urged men to consider opting for traditional marriages instead of white wedding ceremonies.


“The money you spend on a white wedding, you could use that money to buy a piece of land.”.

@rideandchat

Devil’s Wedding Gown And RituaIs, Taxi Driver Tells SHOCKING Story! Tap Link In Bio For His Full Encounters #RideAndChat

? original sound – Ride And Chat
Source:GHpage

