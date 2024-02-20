type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGH thief made to dance to gospel songs after being manhandled (Video)
News

GH thief made to dance to gospel songs after being manhandled (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
GH thief made to dance to gospel songs after being manhandled (Video)
- Advertisement -

An emotional yet hilarious video that is circulating on social media captures the moment a notorious thief was made to dance to gospel songs after being manhandled.

Commentary surrounding the video has it that the notorious burglar was caught breaking into a house to steal home appliances.

READ ALSO: Beautiful bride – Reactions as Serwaa Amihere spotted looking elegant in an expensive wedding gown (Video)

GH thief made to dance to gospel songs after being manhandled (Video)

Unfortunately for him, he was caught red-handed in the act and was subjected to severe beatings but the people in the community.

After hours of receiving heavy slaps and blows, he was made to dance a set of gospel songs to prove that he had truly repented from his bad ways.

As seen in the video, the thief looks unrecognizable due to the heavy slaps which were landed on his face leaving his entire face swollen.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: The most expensive wedding in Accra: Ernest Chemist’s daughter marries millionaire banker fiancée (Video)

READ ALSO: Mfuturo mu our day wedding – Ghanaians troll Nation’s Blogger over her labelled low-budget wedding (Video)

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
85.3 ° F
85.3 °
85.3 °
71 %
1.9mph
60 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more