GH thief made to dance to gospel songs after being manhandled (Video)

- Advertisement -

An emotional yet hilarious video that is circulating on social media captures the moment a notorious thief was made to dance to gospel songs after being manhandled.

Commentary surrounding the video has it that the notorious burglar was caught breaking into a house to steal home appliances.

READ ALSO: Beautiful bride – Reactions as Serwaa Amihere spotted looking elegant in an expensive wedding gown (Video)

Unfortunately for him, he was caught red-handed in the act and was subjected to severe beatings but the people in the community.

After hours of receiving heavy slaps and blows, he was made to dance a set of gospel songs to prove that he had truly repented from his bad ways.

As seen in the video, the thief looks unrecognizable due to the heavy slaps which were landed on his face leaving his entire face swollen.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: The most expensive wedding in Accra: Ernest Chemist’s daughter marries millionaire banker fiancée (Video)

READ ALSO: Mfuturo mu our day wedding – Ghanaians troll Nation’s Blogger over her labelled low-budget wedding (Video)