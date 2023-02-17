type here...
“We make Ghc10,000 a day” – GH Tiktok stars Wesley Kesse, Erkuah Official reveal

By Albert
GH TikTok stars claim they make GHC10K in a day
Popular Ghanaian TikTokers Wesley Kesse and Erkuah Official have said they make more than enough through their pages on the TikTok app.

According to them, being a TikToker pays so well that they could make as much as GHC10,000 in a day.

Erkuah Offical and Wesley Kesse, speaking on TV3, said they have been able to make a fortune for themselves just by being relevant on the app and creating content people like.

“This is how we make our money.” When people like brands come to us and want us to advertise something for them, I charge them and make a video for them. Song promotions. “And we also make money through live streams,” Erkuah’s official revealed.

Erkuah Official spoke about her past life, where she had to struggle to make ends meet because she could not even afford food and clothes.

With over 4 million followers on TikTok, Erkiuah Offical is one of the top-grossing TikTok stars in Ghana, alongside Wesley Kesse, Asantewaa, and others who have garnered millions of views and followers within a short period of time.

They revealed that they normally run promotions for brands, act as ambassadors, and use their platforms to sell and make money. On the back of that, they have concluded that making between GHC 5,000 and GHC 10,000 on TikTok has been the best thing to happen to them.

